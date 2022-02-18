Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 18, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Lawmakers discuss fisheries disasters and how soon the money could get into fishermen’s pockets. Also, the state’s largest school district will make masking optional. And remembering longtime state legislator Johnny Ellis.
Reports tonight from:
Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
Liz Ruskin, Lex Treinen and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
and Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.