Housing providers search for solutions to overcrowding in rural Alaska | Alaska Insight

High cost, complicated shipping and limited building materials in rural Alaska contribute to tight quarters in many homes.
Lori Townsend discusses the limitations and solutions with Alaska Coalition on Housing and Homelessness Chair Chris Kolerok and Colleen Dushkin, executive director of the Association of Alaska Housing Authorities.
Sophia Katchatag, her husband Murphy Katchatag and their son Eric, Jr., 4, watch TV in their small, two bedroom home in Shaktoolik, Alaska, in January 2022. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)
