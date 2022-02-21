Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 21, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
State legislators consider bills that would rewrite the Permanent Fund Dividend formula. Also, a six-year legal battle over PFD fraud comes to a close. And pediatricians address misinformation about side effects from kids’ COVID vaccines.
Reports tonight from:
Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Wesley Early and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
and Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.