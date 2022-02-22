Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Sen. Lisa Murkowski addresses state lawmakers. Also, how the foster care system can disproportionately impact Alaska Native families. And COVID-19 has made overcrowding in rural Alaska housing even more of a challenge.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Erin McKinstry and Jeff Chen in Nome and Shaktoolik
Bridget Dowd in Juneau
Davis Hovey in Nome
Angela Denning in Petersburg
and Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.