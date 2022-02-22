Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski listens to a question from Rep. Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, during her annual address to the Alaska Legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (Andrew Kitchenman/Alaska Public Media & KTOO)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski addresses state lawmakers. Also, how the foster care system can disproportionately impact Alaska Native families. And COVID-19 has made overcrowding in rural Alaska housing even more of a challenge.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Erin McKinstry and Jeff Chen in Nome and Shaktoolik

Bridget Dowd in Juneau

Davis Hovey in Nome

Angela Denning in Petersburg

and Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.