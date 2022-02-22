Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A woman in a red jacket stands at a podium in a meeting room
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski listens to a question from Rep. Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, during her annual address to the Alaska Legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (Andrew Kitchenman/Alaska Public Media & KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski addresses state lawmakers. Also, how the foster care system can disproportionately impact Alaska Native families. And COVID-19 has made overcrowding in rural Alaska housing even more of a challenge.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Erin McKinstry and Jeff Chen in Nome and Shaktoolik
Bridget Dowd in Juneau
Davis Hovey in Nome
Angela Denning in Petersburg
and Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

Previous articleBiden administration deals setback to Ambler road
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display