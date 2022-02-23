Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

The aurora lights up the sky the over Auke Bay/North Juneau on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 in Juneau, Alaska. (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s congressional delegation reacts to a setback on permission for the Ambler road. Also, state legislators file a series of bills targeting public school curricula. And a former Fairbanks resident studies the aurora from afar.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.