As COVID numbers drop, state health officials continue to urge vaccination

Anchorage Health Department public health nurse Marguerite Leeds prepares to administer the COVID-19 vaccine during a community vaccine clinic held at Manai Fou Assembly of God Church in Airport Heights on Feb. 23, 2021. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

COVID-19 case numbers continue to decrease in Alaska.

The state health department on Wednesday reported 2,874 cases over the last seven days. That’s a 36% drop compared to the previous week, which had 4,512 reported cases.

Those numbers do not include positive at-home tests.

Nationally, Alaska ranked Wednesday as the U.S. state with the sixth-highest case rate over the past seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It previously ranked at the top of the list.

As infections continue to decline, state health officials are shifting from looking at case counts to broader trends, said state epidemiologist Dr. Louisa Castrodale.

“Going forward, there will be less exact numbers for the case counts, but we’re going to be looking for activity such as cases in schools and outbreaks, and talking to our hospital partners to see what they’re seeing,” she said.

Hospitalizations also continue to decrease, though more slowly than case numbers. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID has remained around 100 over the last two weeks, according to the state’s hospital dashboard. There are currently 23 adult ICU beds available in the state, just one of which is in Anchorage.

The department also announced 22 COVID deaths Wednesday, none of which occurred in the previous week.

Officials shared additional information about vaccines at a public health presentation Wednesday. They shared recent data that shows infants are 60% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID if their mothers get vaccinated during pregnancy.

They also addressed some concerns about myocarditis and other heart problems following COVID vaccinations, especially in adolescent boys. State epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin shared data that shows that COVID infections carry much greater risk for myocarditis, heart attacks, pulmonary embolism and other issues than vaccinations.

Pediatrician Dr. Mishelle Nace said it’s important for parents to understand the data behind those risks. She said for 12 to 17-year-olds, the state has seen six or seven cases of myocarditis per 100,000 patients after being vaccinated. They’ve seen 45 cases per 100,000 following a COVID infection.

“If the thing you are concerned about is the heart, and if you’re worried about your child and what myocarditis might do, then the best protection would be to be vaccinated against getting COVID-19,” she said.

As of Wednesday, 36% of Alaskan adults were up-to-date on their COVID vaccines, meaning they received their initial doses as well as any boosters they’re eligible for. More than 40% of vaccinated adults are overdue for a booster. More than 57% of kids age 12 to 18 in Alaska have received at least one dose, and 26% of kids age 5 to 11 have.

