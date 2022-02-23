Dog mushing in Alaska 101 + Ms. Uff Da

March is prime time for winter sports in Alaska. The light is back, the snow is good, and
Alaskans are ready to enjoy it all. Dog mushing has been part of Alaska as long as people have
been in Alaska. In March the sport has its best-known event the Iditarod, along with Anchorage’s
Fur Rondy Open World Championship Sled Dog Race. On this show, we visit Ineka Kennels and
the Forto family to learn a little about mushing life. Besides mushing, nordic skiing is one of
the oldest winter sports and a popular one in Alaska. Ms. Uff Da was an advice columnist in the
Nordic Ski Association of Anchorage’s newsletter in the ’90s and ’00s. Alice and Gunnar Knapp
recently compiled her columns in a new book titled “The Wit and Wisdom of Ms. Uff Da.”
Alice joins us to share some of Ms. Uff Da’s advice, especially useful in these times crowded
trails.
HOST: Paul Twardock
GUESTS:
- Robert and Nicole Forto, mushers with Ineka Kennels
- Alice Knapp who put together a new book titled “The Wit and Wisdom of Ms. Uff Da.”
- Darcy Dugan with Ski for Women and Ski For Kids
LINKS:
Fur Rondy World Championship Sled Dog Race
Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage
BROADCAST: Thursday, February 24th, 2022. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, February 24th, 2022. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
