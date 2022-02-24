Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 24, 2022

The sun rises over downtown on Dec. 22, 2021, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

As Washington state considers a new fuel tax, Alaska legislators prepare to retaliate. Also, authorities are investigating after a police officer shot at a man and struck two trailer homes in Juneau. And how telehealth companies and state legislation could improve access to birth control in Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Andrew Kitchenman, Jeremy Hsieh and Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

and Greg Kim in Bethel

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.