Hatcher Pass avalanche closure could last another two weeks or more

An avalanche covers Hatcher Pass Road on February 20. (Hatcher Pass Avalanche Center)

An avalanche closure for a popular recreation area north of Palmer is expected to continue for at least two weeks, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Heavy snow last week in Hatcher Pass, which cuts through the Talkeetna Mountains from Palmer to Willow, caused two massive avalanches to cross the only road into the east side of the pass in multiple locations.

DOT closed the road Feb. 14, and Thursday the Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation announced its entire East Hatcher Pass Management Unit will likely stay closed for two more weeks — or longer. That includes the area around Independence Mine and Archangel Road.

Mat-Su Region Parks Superintendent Stuart Leidner said avalanche risk has also been a problem recently for the Seward Highway, which is considered more critical to the movement of people and goods than a road into a recreation area like Hatcher Pass.

So the state’s only avalanche specialist for the region has been busy, Leidner said.

“There’s been multiple places that that person is getting called out to,” he said. “And so, with the resources available, they have to prioritize what and when they can do things.”

The length of the closure also depends on any incoming weather and the possibility of more avalanches, Leidner said.

The west side of Hatcher Pass, where motorized use is allowed, will remain open, and Leidner said the closure of the east side will be reassessed sometime in the near future.

Leidner noted that the new Skeetawk Ski Area on the east side of the pass is expected to remain open, as the road is closed just beyond its driveway and it is not part of the Division of Parks management unit.

