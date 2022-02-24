Judge: Sarah Palin seeks new trial in defamation lawsuit

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin speaks at the 2016 Politicon at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California, June 26, 2016. (Creative Commons photo by Gage Skidmore)

A Manhattan judge said Wednesday that lawyers for Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin are seeking a new trial on her defamation claims against The New York Times, along with his removal from the case.

U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff made the disclosure during a brief telephone conference with lawyers.

Rakoff said in an order last week that jurors knew before delivering their verdict against Palin earlier this month that he had ruled against her as a matter of law the previous day.

Rakoff said the jurors repeatedly assured his law clerk that pop-up news notifications on their phones about the judge’s ruling did not affect their deliberations.

After lawyers for Palin asked to make their requests in a 50-page written submission, the judge said each side could file papers of the same length after he issues a written opinion next week explaining why he decided he was tossing out the case regardless of the verdict returned by the jury.

[Sign up for Alaska Public Media’s daily newsletter to get our top stories delivered to your inbox.]