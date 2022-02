The CDC authorized COVID vaccines for kids aged 5 to 11 in November. But vaccination rates for this age group lag far behind the rates for older kids and adults.

In Alaska, only 25% of kids aged 5 to 11 have received at least one shot. Nationally, 31% have.

As Katie Anastas reports, pediatricians in Anchorage say misinformation is a big problem as they work to help parents understand the vaccines are safe.

