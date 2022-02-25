Talk of Alaska: Veteran mushers discuss the 50th running of the Iditarod

Pete Kaiser leaves the Ophir checkpoint with his dog team during the Iditarod Sled Dog Race on Friday March 12th, 2021. (Zachariah Hughes/for ADN)

The Iditarod is an iconic annual race in Alaska that attracts mushers and fans from across the nation and world. This year marks the 50th running of the race. How has the competition changed over the last five decades and what might the next 50 years bring?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Jeff King, 4-time Iditarod champion

Mike Williams, Sr., 15-race veteran

Will Peterson, Iditarod trail sweep

LINKS & RESOURCES:

Iditapod

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

