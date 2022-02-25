Talk of Alaska: Veteran mushers discuss the 50th running of the Iditarod

The Iditarod is an iconic annual race in Alaska that attracts mushers and fans from across the nation and world. This year marks the 50th running of the race. How has the competition changed over the last five decades and what might the next 50 years bring?
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
Jeff King, 4-time Iditarod champion
Mike Williams, Sr., 15-race veteran
Will Peterson, Iditarod trail sweep
LINKS & RESOURCES:
PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).
Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.