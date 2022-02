Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the massive amount of misinformation about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine continues to hinder vaccination rates, despite the best efforts of doctors to reassure their patients that the shot is safe.

Lori Townsend discusses local efforts to build trust in vetted medical information with Anchorage community members on a special one-hour Alaska Insight.

LINKS: COVIDatos, Mountain View Health Services, COVID-19 Vaccines: Barriers, Motivators, and Trusted Sources of Information for Individuals with Disabilities in the State of Alaska