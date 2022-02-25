US to build new border station near Tok

By
The Associated Press
-
A stretch of open highway
Alaska Highway west of Tok, Alaska. (Arthur Chapman/Flickr)

A new border station estimated to cost $187 million will be built near Tok, on Alaska’s eastern border with Canada, the U.S. government announced Friday.

The funding for design and construction of the ALCAN Border Station will come from the federal infrastructure law, the U.S. General Services Administration said in a statement.

The GSA says the current location built in 1971 is the most isolated port of entry between the U.S. and Canada. It experiences extreme weather conditions.

“After more than 50 years, it is time to bring this port into the 21st century,” Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young of Alaska said in the GSA statement.

This funding “will go a long way toward maximizing efficiency, spurring economic growth and bolstering our national security,” Young said.

The project calls for a modern, energy efficient port that will include operational facilities, housing and community complexes. The new port will consolidate primary and secondary inspection areas in one building and shield U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel from the weather.

Previous articleKetanji Brown Jackson, Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, has blazed trails all her life
Next articleCDC says Americans can now go unmasked in many parts of the country
The Associated Press
Copyright 2013 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display