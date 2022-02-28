Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 28, 2022

A group of about 40 people gathered at Marine Park in solidarity with Ukraine on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 in Juneau. (Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska senators say boosting local industries could help push back against Russia. Also, opponents to the Ambler Road raise concerns as the state seeks public comment. And new efforts to prevent suicide among Alaska’s soldiers.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Liz Ruskin, Tripp Crouse, Kavitha George and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Dan Bross and Mary Auld in Fairbanks

Jacob Resneck in Juneau

and Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.