Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 28, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A few dozen people pose for a group photograph holding signs in support of Ukraine
A group of about 40 people gathered at Marine Park in solidarity with Ukraine on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 in Juneau. (Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska senators say boosting local industries could help push back against Russia. Also, opponents to the Ambler Road raise concerns as the state seeks public comment. And new efforts to prevent suicide among Alaska’s soldiers.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Liz Ruskin, Tripp Crouse, Kavitha George and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Dan Bross and Mary Auld in Fairbanks
Jacob Resneck in Juneau
and Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

