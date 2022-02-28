Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 28, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska senators say boosting local industries could help push back against Russia. Also, opponents to the Ambler Road raise concerns as the state seeks public comment. And new efforts to prevent suicide among Alaska’s soldiers.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Liz Ruskin, Tripp Crouse, Kavitha George and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Dan Bross and Mary Auld in Fairbanks
Jacob Resneck in Juneau
and Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.