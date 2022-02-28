Hometown Alaska: Black history and education in Alaska

Book cover of “Black History in the Last Frontier” by University of Alaska Anchorage history professor Ian Hartman.

It’s February and Black History month is in full effect in Alaska. But what if educators here emphasized Black achievements and observed our darker history all year around? How would that affect economic diversity in Alaska, and raise the standard for how we observe and celebrate black culture? Hear this discussion on Black history and education in Alaska.

HOST:

Justin Williams

GUESTS:

Taylor Mitchell, Alaska Coalition for BIPOC Educators

Ken Miller, Denali FSP Fundraising Consultants

Brian Belcher, Born and raised in Anchorage Alaska. Brian is a peer support specialist for Alaska Behavioral Health and a tumbling instructor at Studio 49 school of dance. Brian got into the peer support field because of his own recovery. Brian has been a part of the cheer and dance world for many years now and has trained and performed with Studio 49 and Momentum Dance as well as Alaska Athletics.





LINKS:

NAACP and Alaska Public Media readings of “Black History in the Last Frontier”

Talk of Alaska: ‘Black in Alaska’ aims to increase African American visibility

Hometown Alaska: Three local pastors respond to Henry Louis Gates’ ‘The Black Church’

Hometown Alaska: Juneteenth: What, why and beyond





