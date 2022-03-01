Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Alaska moose in winter in 2019. (Photo courtesy of Paul Twardock)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Tensions with Russia hit Alaska’s economy. Also, a charter boat crew saves a man clinging to ice in Cook Inlet. And aggressive moose are putting Iditarod mushers on high alert.

Reports tonight from:

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Lex Treinen and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

and Corinne Smith in Haines

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.