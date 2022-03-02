One Small Step: Caroline Valentine and Peter Wertz on political beliefs and speaking with a stranger

Caroline Valentine (above) and Peter Wertz spoke for StoryCorps’ and Alaska Public Media’s One Small Step.

Last summer Alaska Public Media facilitated conversations between people with different political views as part of One Small Step – a collaboration with StoryCorps. The goal was to find common ground in a divisive political climate.

Up next in our series of One Small Step conversations in Alaska Caroline Valentine (76) and Peter Wertz (35) of Anchorage discuss their political beliefs and why they decided to take a chance on speaking with a stranger.

