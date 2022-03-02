LIVE EVENT: Talk of Alaska: Live in Talkeetna – Mar 16

Each week, Alaska Public Media’s radio program Talk of Alaska connects Alaskans across the state with informative and engaging conversations about the issues that matter to you. Now, Talk of Alaska is hitting the road with an in-person conversation recorded in Talkeetna on March 16. Join us as we discuss social isolation and mental health – something that affects all of us, especially during the pandemic.

PRICE: Free

WHEN: Wednesday, March 16 @ 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. AKST

WHERE: Sheldon Community Arts Hangar in Talkeetna

RSVP: everbrite.com

This event was made possible by Alaska Public Media and Alaska Mental Health Trust Media.

COVID restrictions: Participants will wear masks when not eating or speaking into microphones. We request that you are vaccinated.