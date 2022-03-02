One Small Step: Stephanie Hamar and Gregory Stewart on politics and expressing ideas

Stephanie Hamar (above) and Gregory Stewart spoke for StoryCorps’ and Alaska Public Media’s One Small Step.

Last summer Alaska Public Media facilitated conversations between people with different political views as part of One Small Step – a collaboration with StoryCorps. The goal was to find common ground in a divisive political climate.

Up next in our series of One Small Step conversations in Alaska, Stephanie Hamar (33) of Kasaan and Gregory Stewart (26) of Anchorage discuss their political values and the ways others express ideas.

“StoryCorps’ One Small Step is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.”