Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 3, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A ship in the water
The Russian R/V Tinro at sea. (North Pacific Anadromous Fish Commission)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers propose relief checks for Alaskans as fuel costs rise. Also, Gov. Mike Dunleavy announces plans for the state to divest from
Russia. And the owner of a Mexican restaurant in Anchorage celebrates 50 years of business.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Claire Stremple in Juneau
Liz Ruskin and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
and Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

