Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers propose relief checks for Alaskans as fuel costs rise. Also, Gov. Mike Dunleavy announces plans for the state to divest from

Russia. And the owner of a Mexican restaurant in Anchorage celebrates 50 years of business.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Claire Stremple in Juneau

Liz Ruskin and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

and Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.