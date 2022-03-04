Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 4, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A man in a fuzzy orange hoodie and a mustache kneels next to a dog, petting it
Emergency Room Nurse Matt Paveglio with his dog Fergus at a kennel in Caswell. Paveglio said dogs have helped him through personal tragedy this year. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

There are now no limits on campaign contributions in Alaska, unless lawmakers act. Also, advocates for police body cameras in Anchorage are frustrated by the slow pace of implementation. And how training for the Iditarod helped an ER nurse cope with a traumatic year.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau
Liz Ruskin and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Lex Treinen in Caswell
and Angela Denning in Petersburg

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

