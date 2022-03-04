Iditapod: Iditarod gets back on track

It’s tough for mushers to pick a favorite dog, but when asked about one dog to profile for Iditapod’s Dog of the Day, Anja Radano picked Butcher, seen here at her kennel in Talkeetna, Alaska, at the end of February. Butcher is 6 years old and has finished two Iditarod races. She’s named after Susan Butcher, the second woman to ever win the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Iditapod is back for the 50th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Host Casey Grove and fellow Alaska Public Media reporters Tegan Hanlon, Lex Treinen and Jeff Chen discuss last year’s pandemic-altered Iditarod, some of the mid-distance sled dog races this season, as well as COVID-19 protocols (and already a scratch/switcheroo), scary moose encounters and the heartwarming story of an unlikely Iditarod dog.

