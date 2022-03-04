Line One: The rise in fentanyl overdoses in Alaska

Overdose deaths from fentanyl are on the rise in Alaska, and its important to remember that the statistics account for more than just one person. They also reflect the friends and families that continue to bear the burden of addiction long after someone passes. Host Prentiss Pemberton speaks to a mother who hopes to turn her family’s loss into hope for others struggling with addiction.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Sandy Snodgrass, addiction advocate

Michael Troster, The High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program

