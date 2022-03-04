State of Art: Kikkan Randall and others share their #alaskaseafoodhacks

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
Salmon is a mainstay of Alaska’s economy. Photo: Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media

Seafood is a major aspect to Alaska’s economy and culture. There are the standards – salmon, halibut, crab – but what about other options and how can we spruce up those old favorites? 

That’s where the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) comes in. #alaskaseafoodhacks launched earlier this year and features chefs and other seafood experts giving tips on how to make the most out of Alaska seafood.

On this episode of State of Art we hear from five-time Olympian Kikkan Randall and ASMI communications director Ashley Heimbigner about their seafood hacks, underrated seafood options, and more.

