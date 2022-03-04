Talk of Alaska: Breaking the cycle of removal for Black and Indigenous children

Alaska Native and Black children are significantly overrepresented in our state’s foster care system. A recent study found they make up 65% of those in foster homes. We’ll speak to the researchers investigating these disparities about the history behind them and their ideas for reform and solutions moving forward.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
Jessica Saniġaq Ullrich, study co-author & assistant professor, University of Alaska Anchorage
Yvonne Chase, study co-author & associate professor, University of Alaska Anchorage
LINKS & RESOURCES:
“A Connectedness Framework: Breaking the Cycle of Child Removal for Black and Indigenous Children”
