Wearing bib #47, musher Apayauq Reitan drives her dog team around a notoriously tough turn during the 2022 Iditarod ceremonial start in Anchorage. Reitan is the first out trans woman to run the Iditarod. Her sled is waving the Trans Pride flag. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

The 2022 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race kicked off Saturday in Anchorage with its usual fanfare, after not holding a ceremonial start in 2021. Alaska Public Media reporters Casey Grove, Tegan Hanlon, Lex Treinen and Jeff Chen were out in the snow with the mushers, dogs and race fans, including plenty of kids and other trailgaters.

