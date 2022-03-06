Iditarod officially gets underway under clear skies in Willow as teams set off for Nome

Musher Joshua McNeal takes a refreshment from a fan near the official start of the Iditarod in Willow on Sunday. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Under clear skies in Willow Sunday afternoon, 49 teams started their 1,000-mile sprint to Nome, kicking off the 50th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

The official race start followed a snowy ceremonial start in Anchorage on Saturday.

Trail conditions appeared excellent, though slightly soft from recent snowfall.

At the top of mushers’ minds was the temperature, which hovered around 32 degrees — comfortable for humans, but warm for sled dogs.

Martin Buser’s team runs through crowds of fans at the official start. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Four-time Iditarod champion Martin Buser said mushers often take more breaks in higher temperatures, letting their dogs cool and hydrate during the warmest parts of the day.

“We don’t tend to rely on snow as a source of hydration. But on a warm day like today with fresh snow all over the place, it’s a good cooling aid,” he said.

Buser said the warm conditions would favor dogs from more coastal areas like Southcentral, while dogs that live in Interior Alaska may struggle because they grow thicker undercoats.

Brent Sass relaxes before the official start of the Iditarod. Sass’ dogs train north of Fairbanks. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

While Buser sat casually in his sled, other mushers like rookie Julie Ahnen, paced around their trucks nervously.

She tried to reassure herself.

“There’s nothing to be nervous about. I’m here. I’m prepared. I’m ready to go. I don’t have any problems. Just talking this through as I go,” she said with a nervous chuckle.

Out on the trail, fans were enjoying the warm weather. Hundreds of people gathered around the start area. Some brought portable grills, foldout tables and speakers to blast music.

After leaving Willow, teams have 42 miles to the first checkpoint at Yentna Station.

An excited dogs leaps in the air in the holding area at the official start of the Iditarod. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Bridgett Watkins poses for a photo before the official start of the Iditarod. Watkins team was attacked by a moose earlier this year, seriously injuring some of her dogs. “We’re here. We did it,” she said about being at the start. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Hugh Neff heads out on trail with his team of all-white huskies. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Apayauq Reitan, the first out trans female musher to compete in the Iditarod, high-fives fans at the official start of the Iditarod. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Karin Hendrickson near the official start of the Iditarod. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Crowds gathered near the holding area at the official start of the Iditarod in Willow. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Travis Beals descends onto Willow Lake at the official start of the Iditarod. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

