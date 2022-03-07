Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 7, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
A new bill aims to help retain village public safety officers in rural Alaska. Also, the state’s Board of Game could change requirements for beaver traps. And the legal dispute over a toddler’s burial place comes to a close in tribal court.
Reports tonight from:
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
Olivia Ebertz in Juneau
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Tripp J. Crouse and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Dylan Simard in Kodiak
and Theo Greenly and Hope McKenney in Unalaska
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.