Iditapod: Different strokes for different folks

Joshua McNeal was the 20th musher into the Finger Lake checkpoint early Monday, March 7, 2022. Finger Lake is about 125 miles into the 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

As Alaska Public Media reporters Jeff Chen and Lex Treinen head out on the trail, Iditapod host Casey Grove updates some of the early Iditarod standings. Plus, we have a story of an ER nurse whose training for the Iditarod helped him cope with the trauma of working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Lex also brings us a report on the Sunday restart in Willow, as well as another dog profile, and we have a couple questions with a couple different answers (watch out: one involves some math).

