Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Glenn Highway, N Eagle River Access Road (Emily Russell/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Legislators consider renaming the Glenn Highway. Also, hospital officials look toward a return to normalcy following the omicron wave. And opponents of a state bill banning transgender athletes from girls’ sports teams say much more is at stake.

Reports tonight from:

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Andrew Kitchenman and Olivia Ebertz in Juneau

Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Lex Treinen in Rohn and Nikolai

and Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.