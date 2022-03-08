Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Legislators consider renaming the Glenn Highway. Also, hospital officials look toward a return to normalcy following the omicron wave. And opponents of a state bill banning transgender athletes from girls’ sports teams say much more is at stake.
Reports tonight from:
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Andrew Kitchenman and Olivia Ebertz in Juneau
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Lex Treinen in Rohn and Nikolai
and Izzy Ross in Dillingham
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.