Bridgett Watkins with her dogs Razz (left) and Jefe (Photo courtesy of Bridgett Watkins)

Editor’s note: This extended interview discusses a violent encounter with a moose and might not be suitable for all listeners.

Alaska Public Media’s Lex Treinen gets all the details of rookie Iditarod musher Bridgett Watkins’ run-in with a moose while on a training run near Salcha, in Interior Alaska, in early February.

