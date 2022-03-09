Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Erin Greenway, 16, uses a Skilsaw at the Alaska Works Partnership spring break training on March 9, 2022. (Katie Anastas/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy criticizes the Biden administration’s handling of proposed oil and mining projects. Also, oil company Hilcorp pays fines after delaying reports of potential gas leaks. And students in Anchorage learn carpentry skills and explore a new career path.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman, Olivia Ebertz and Claire Stremple in Juneau

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

and Shady Grove Oliver

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.