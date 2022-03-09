Steve, who’s kind of a jerk

Steve in his kennel at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod 2022 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Fairbanks veteran Lisbet Norris doesn’t hesitate to say she has a favorite dog on her team of fluffy Siberian huskies.

“He’s kind of a jerk,” she said, “In his ideal life, he would be my only dog.”

She said he’s not always the best team runner, despite his running prowess.

“A lot of my runs are spent going ‘Steve, Steve!’ because he wants to pick on his neighbor,” she said.

For that reason, she often runs him as a wheel dog — closest to her sled — alone.

But, she said, he’s also a love bug, and he has her wrapped around his paws.

“He’s so personable, and I just enjoy being with him,” she said.

