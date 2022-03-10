Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Iditarod race volunteer Rob Monberg inventories back-up sleds that Iditarod mushers sent ahead of time to McGrath. Some will be traded in for damaged sleds. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska could increase funding for its schools, but some leaders say it’s not enough. Plus, after 100 years, historians correct a key detail about Alaska’s flag designer. And many Iditarod teams take their 24-hour breaks and reflect on the race so far.

Reports tonight from:

Yvonne Krumney and Jacob Resneck in Juneau

Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Mike Swasey in Skagway

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Lex Treinen in Cripple

and Jeff Chen in McGrath

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.