Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 10, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
a person looks at dog sleds in front of a building
Iditarod race volunteer Rob Monberg inventories back-up sleds that Iditarod mushers sent ahead of time to McGrath. Some will be traded in for damaged sleds. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska could increase funding for its schools, but some leaders say it’s not enough. Plus, after 100 years, historians correct a key detail about Alaska’s flag designer. And many Iditarod teams take their 24-hour breaks and reflect on the race so far.

Reports tonight from:

Yvonne Krumney and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Mike Swasey in Skagway
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Lex Treinen in Cripple
and Jeff Chen in McGrath

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

