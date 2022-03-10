Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska could increase funding for its schools, but some leaders say it’s not enough. Plus, after 100 years, historians correct a key detail about Alaska’s flag designer. And many Iditarod teams take their 24-hour breaks and reflect on the race so far.
Reports tonight from:
Yvonne Krumney and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Mike Swasey in Skagway
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Lex Treinen in Cripple
and Jeff Chen in McGrath
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.