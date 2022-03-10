Anchorage, keep your eyes out: Sled dog Jimbo from Richie Diehl’s team is missing

Jimbo, a dog from the team of Richie Diehl. Jimbo has been missing in Anchorage since Thursday morning. (Photo courtesy Iditarod Trail Committee)

An Iditarod dog is missing after escaping from the returned dog area at the Lakefront Anchorage Hotel on Thursday morning.

Race officials say the dog’s name is Jimbo and he belongs to musher Richie Diehl. Jimbo escaped around 7:15 a.m. during a routine check by a race veterinarian. The dog is wearing a red collar with a tag that says “Iditarod #18.”

People are asked not to approach or try to catch Jimbo, but to report any sightings by calling 907-248-MUSH (6874).

Race officials say they’re searching for the dog, and they’ve notified police and area animal shelters. Jimbo is microchipped.