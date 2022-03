Apayauq Reitan ties her overboots after stuffing her feet in a garbage bag to protect them from overflow and other water. March 9, 2022 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Kaktovik dog musher Apayauq Reitan, the first out trans woman to compete in the Iditarod, talks to Iditapod colleague and Alaska Public Media contributor Shady Grove Oliver – originally for a piece in the Guardian newspaper – about Reitan’s goals for this year’s race, what it’s like to mush dogs, her Alaska Native culture, coming out as trans and a lot more.

