Good luck charms? Some Iditarod mushers carry one. Others would never consider it.

Sebastien Dos Santos Borges holds a medallion given to one of his lead dogs during the Yukon Quest in 2017. He says he carries it with him to honor the dog. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

MCGRATH — Rookie Julie Ahnen is wearing a medallion of St. Christopher, the patron saint of travelers, as she races through Alaska.

And another rookie, Sebastien Dos Santos Borges, is also wearing a medallion. It’s a small circular dog tag from the Yukon Quest race. He said he wears it to honor his dogs.

Julie Ahnen shows off a medallion of St. Christopher, the patron saint of travelers in Catholic iconography. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Ahnen and Borges are among the mushers carrying good look charms down the trail, in hopes that they add just a little bit of positive energy during the 1,000-mile journey.

First-time Iditarod musher Sean Williams has something too: A keychain that belonged to his mom.

Her name was Patricia. The keychain is the letter “P” with rhinestones on it.

“It’s kind of just a physical reminder that it doesn’t really matter if the travel is bad, you know?” he said. “Thinking about good times and memories — all that keeps your mind in the right place, at least for me. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

But not everyone brought a memento.

“I guess it just never really crossed my mind to have one,” said Ryne Olson, who’s racing her fourth Iditarod.

Instead, she said, she relies on optimism.

“I think I like to just remain kind of naïve and be like, ‘It’s all gonna be wonderful!’ she said. “And just try my best to forget that it’s not going to be rainbows the whole time.”

What about rookie Joe Taylor? No, he’s just got the essentials.

“Maybe I’ll have a rabbit’s foot next time!” he said and laughed.

Musher Joe Taylor and his dog team arrive at the McGrath checkpoint on a snowy March 9, 2022, afternoon. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Gerhardt Thiart, also on his rookie run, said he didn’t bring a good luck charm because what if he lost it?

“There’s a few small items that are close to me that I thought, ‘I wish I could take this as a good luck charm,’” he said. “And then I thought, ‘If I lose this thing halfway through this race I’ll lose all confidence. That’s why I said, ‘Nope! No good luck charms.’”

