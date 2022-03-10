Iditapod: Halfway there, fully committed

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
two dogs stand and sit upright as a person prepares to feed them
Musher Joe Taylor and his dog team arrive at the McGrath checkpoint on a snowy March 9, 2022, afternoon. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Iditarod mushers and their dog teams are now either in the middle of their mandatory 24-hour layovers or back out on the trail, if they opted to do that earlier. We’ve got the frontrunners at the Cripple checkpoint, as well as a chat with the folks who 24ed in McGrath, now making up the chase pack. There’s also an old-timer for our Dog of the Day, a couple listener questions about how to get into dog mushing and, related, what it means to be a handler.

[Check out more Iditarod coverage here and sign up four our new daily Iditarod newsletter here.]

Previous articleDelta Junction’s Slavic community, reeling over Ukraine war, launches relief effort
Next articleGood luck charms? Some Iditarod mushers carry one. Others would never consider it.
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Casey Grove is the host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media with an emphasis on crime and courts. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display