Iditapod: Halfway there, fully committed

Musher Joe Taylor and his dog team arrive at the McGrath checkpoint on a snowy March 9, 2022, afternoon. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Iditarod mushers and their dog teams are now either in the middle of their mandatory 24-hour layovers or back out on the trail, if they opted to do that earlier. We’ve got the frontrunners at the Cripple checkpoint, as well as a chat with the folks who 24ed in McGrath, now making up the chase pack. There’s also an old-timer for our Dog of the Day, a couple listener questions about how to get into dog mushing and, related, what it means to be a handler.

