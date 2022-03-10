Mary Goddard, Regional Catalyst for Regenerative Tourism with the Sustainable Southeast Partnership, photo courtesy Mary Goddard. Lee Hart, Executive Director of Alaska Outdoor Alliance, photo courtesy Alaska Outdoor Alliance, photo courtesy Lee Hart. Sarah Leonard, President & CEO, Alaska Travel Industry Association.

Last fall when Lisa was interviewing Lee Hart, Founder and Executive Director of the Alaska Outdoor Alliance, they briefly touched on the concept of regenerative tourism. She had only heard the term in passing before that, during one of the Alliance’s Lunch and Learn series, and wanted to know more. Regenerative tourism is deeply rooted in indigenous values and knowledge systems. Around the world, indigenous communities have been negatively impacted by tourism; their lands have been compromised and their culture has been expected to conform to colonial influence. But there is a big change happening now, with the influencers in Alaska tourism promoting a vision of a more authentic and reflective tourism experience in our state.

Our guests for this show are Mary Goddard, Regional Catalyst for Regenerative Tourism with the Sustainable Southeast Partnership, Lee Hart, Executive Director of the Alaska Outdoor Alliance, and Sarah Leonard, President & CEO of the Alaska Travel Industry Association. Together, they’ll lay out the present and future of regenerative tourism in Alaska, led by Alaska Native communities, joined in common interest with travel and outdoor recreation groups.

