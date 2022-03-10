Regenerative Tourism

By
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
-
Mary Goddard
Mary Goddard, Regional Catalyst for Regenerative Tourism with the Sustainable Southeast Partnership, photo courtesy Mary Goddard.
Lee Hart
Lee Hart, Executive Director of Alaska Outdoor Alliance, photo courtesy Alaska Outdoor Alliance, photo courtesy Lee Hart.
Sarah Leonard
Sarah Leonard, President & CEO, Alaska Travel Industry Association.

Last fall when Lisa was interviewing Lee Hart, Founder and Executive Director of the Alaska Outdoor Alliance, they briefly touched on the concept of regenerative tourism.  She had only heard the term in passing before that, during one of the Alliance’s Lunch and Learn series, and wanted to know more.  Regenerative tourism is deeply rooted in indigenous values and knowledge systems. Around the world, indigenous communities have been negatively impacted by tourism; their lands have been compromised and their culture has been expected to conform to colonial influence.  But there is a big change happening now, with the influencers in Alaska tourism promoting a vision of a more authentic and reflective tourism experience in our state.

Our guests for this show are Mary Goddard, Regional Catalyst for Regenerative Tourism with the Sustainable Southeast Partnership, Lee Hart, Executive Director of the Alaska Outdoor Alliance, and Sarah Leonard, President & CEO of the Alaska Travel Industry Association.  Together, they’ll lay out the present and future of regenerative tourism in Alaska, led by Alaska Native communities, joined in common interest with travel and outdoor recreation groups.

HOST: Lisa Keller

SEGMENTS:

Segment 1: 

Mary Goddard, Regional Catalyst for Regenerative Tourism with the Sustainable Southeast Partnership

Lee Hart, Founder and Executive Director of Alaska Outdoor Alliance

Sarah Leonard, President & CEO, Alaska Travel Industry Association

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, March 10th, 2022. 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, March 10th, 2022. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the FM Operations Manager for KSKA-FM. He oversees the day-to-day operations of the FM broadcast. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, the Alaska-focused outdoors program. He also maintains the web posts for that show. You may have heard him filling in for Morning Edition or hosting All Things Considered and can still find him operating the soundboard for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate, and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book, or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

