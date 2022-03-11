Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 11, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Advocates celebrate a federal bill that allows Alaska tribal courts to have more power. Also, how rising oil prices affect gas, groceries and everything else. And commercial and subsistence fishermen debate Sitka herring management.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin, Kavitha George and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Lex Treinen in Ruby
and Jeff Chen in McGrath
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.