Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 11, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Pulled out of the ocean by Sitka Tribe’s Resource Protection staff, herring eggs are bagged and delivered to elders and tribal citizens by drive-through pick-up. Sitka, Alaska. April 9, 2020. (Berett Wilber / KCAW)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Advocates celebrate a federal bill that allows Alaska tribal courts to have more power. Also, how rising oil prices affect gas, groceries and everything else. And commercial and subsistence fishermen debate Sitka herring management.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Kavitha George and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Lex Treinen in Ruby
and Jeff Chen in McGrath

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

