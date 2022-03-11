 Brent Sass leads Iditarod to Yukon River￼

Brent Sass was the first musher to arrive on the Yukon River, which won him a free five-course gourmet meal. Chefs flew into Ruby to prepare the meal, but Sass declined it, saying it didn’t fit into his race schedule. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Brent Sass was the first musher to arrive on the Yukon River, pulling into the village of Ruby with 13 dogs just before 6 a.m.

A few dozen people including race officials, media, and local fans came out to watch in single digit temperatures as the northern lights danced above the Yukon River.

The first musher to the Yukon River gets a $3500 cash prize, plus a bottle of champagne and a gourmet meal, cooked up by chefs who fly in for the occasion. Sass declined the meal when he arrived.

“I guess you’ll have to give it to someone else,” he said with a laugh. “I’d love to stay longer, but my schedule doesn’t allow it.”

Sass had rested his dogs for a few hours out on the trail about a dozen miles from the checkpoint. His team is poised to make the 50-mile run down the Yukon to Galena and arrive sometime on Friday.

Sass said the hilly spruce forest trail he came in on from Cripple was in good condition.

“Best trail of the race so far, I’d say,” he said while he gathered some bottles of HEET, a cooking fuel that was reportedly in short supply at the next checkpoint.

Sass’s closest competition, Hugh Neff was about 15 miles out of Ruby as of Friday at 6 a.m. Dallas Seavey was resting on the trail about 20 miles from the checkpoint.

This story will be updated.