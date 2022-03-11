Line One: How beliefs become facts

The flood of information coming from news outlets and social media makes it nearly impossible to evaluate facts or know what’s reliable. In order to make decisions and judgements, the human mind uses cognitive shortcuts. That’s why it’s so important to reevaluate our beliefs. On the next Line One, Prentiss Pemberton speaks to Dr. Michael Scheeringa, author of “The Trouble With Trauma: The Search To Discover How Beliefs Become Facts.”
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Dr. Michael Scheeringa, Professor of Psychiatry, Tulane School of Medicine
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT
