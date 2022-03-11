LIVE DROP-IN EVENT: Mental Health Mosaics Art Show: Creative Reflections on Mental Health – Mar 19

Each week, Alaska Public Media’s radio program Talk of Alaska connects Alaskans across the state with informative and engaging Alaska Public Media is partnering with Out North to host Creative Reflections on Mental Health. Join us for a free, interactive, drop-in style event at Out North’s Mental Health Mosaics Art Show, where you can smash tiles, check out art, and help prompt community conversations about mental health. It’s a chance to explore mental health through creative outlets and to connect with others in the community all while learning more about this important topic.

PRICE: Free

WHEN: Saturday, March 19 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. AKST

WHERE: Akela Space in Downtown Anchorage at 320 W 6th Avenue, #132F

Learn more: Mental Health Mosaics

COVID restrictions: We ask that you please wear a mask if you attend this event.