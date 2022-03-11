Talk of Alaska: Managing COVID two years in

(DrAfter123/Getty Images)



COVID-19 case counts continue to decline and CDC guidelines, mask mandates and mindsets, are all changing, with many people shedding masks in public. Schools across the country are relaxing or ending mask mandates. Will cases spike in coming weeks? What do Alaskans need to know to help keep infection rates down? Alaska’s top doctors help to clarify the way forward.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Dr. Joe McLaughlin, State Epidemiologist

Coleman Cutchins, Clinical Pharmacist, State of Alaska

Dr. Lisa Rabinowitz, Staff Physician, State of Alaska

