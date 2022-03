Hannah Lyrek arrives at the Nikolai checkpoint on Tuesday and checks in with race official Marty Runkle (middle).

In this extended interview from before the 2022 Iditarod, 22-year-old Norwegian musher Hanna Lyrek told Alaska Public Media’s Lex Treinen about competing in Norway’s biggest sled dog race, the Finnmarksløpet, how she got her dog team to Alaska, her goals for the Iditarod and… about her dogs, of course!

