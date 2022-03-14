Iditapod: A new Iditarod champion?

Brent Sass and his 12 dogs race into Koyuk, at race mile 804, in first place. He pulled into the checkpoint at 6:52 p.m. Sunday, stopping for just four minutes. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

The Iditarod – and Iditapod – are heading into the Nome stretch, as Eureka’s Brent Sass has maintained his lead, aiming for his first win, with five-time champ Dallas Seavey still on his tail. We’ll have more about the race at the front, as well as more about musher mistakes, how things are going for the top rookie – Hanna Lyrek – and the speedy team of Dan Kaduce. Plus… more pizza? Yep, and another peppy dog of the day, a listener question and an answer from the trail.

