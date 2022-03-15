Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Brent Sass wins the 2022 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race at 5:38 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Nome. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy says the new revenue forecast will allow the Legislature to spend more on PFDs. Brent Sass claims his first Iditarod victory. And a Southeast community partners with the Office of Children’s Services to bring a case worker back to town.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Olivia Ebertz in Juneau

Lex Treinen in Nome

Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

Greg Kim in Bethel

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

and Robyne in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.