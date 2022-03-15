Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Gov. Mike Dunleavy says the new revenue forecast will allow the Legislature to spend more on PFDs. Brent Sass claims his first Iditarod victory. And a Southeast community partners with the Office of Children’s Services to bring a case worker back to town.
Reports tonight from:
Andrew Kitchenman and Olivia Ebertz in Juneau
Lex Treinen in Nome
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Greg Kim in Bethel
Sage Smiley in Wrangell
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
and Robyne in Fairbanks
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.