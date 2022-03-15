Franklin, ‘the Michael Jordan of sled dogs’

Franklin after a training run. (Photo courtesy of Eddie Burke Jr.)

Aaron Burmeister said one of his leaders, 5-year-old Franklin, has just about everything a sled dog can have.

He’s a cheerleader for the rest of his team and a free-spirited, happy-go-lucky dog. He also has an effortless gait and athleticism that’s given him the nickname “The Michael Jordan of Sled Dogs,” said Burmeister.

“He wants to see everybody at their highest potential,” said Burmeister. “If somebody is backing off, he’ll start talking to him on the trail.”

This year will be his third Iditarod race and he helped Burmeister’s team finish second last year.

“He’s a really special dog all the way around,” said Burmeister.

