Iditapod: The fresh prince of Iditarod

Brent Sass wins the 2022 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race at 5:38 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Nome. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Iditapod goes on a deep dive talking about “old school” Eureka musher Brent Sass, who won his first Iditarod championship early Tuesday in Nome. That was despite howling wind that almost caused him to stop in the final miles, with five-time champ Dallas Seavey still in pursuit, just about an hour behind. We’ll take you to the finish line, plus Sass’s Golden Harness dogs Slater and Morello are the subject of our listener question AND the Dog(s) of the Day.

RELATED: The Iditarod has a new champion: Brent Sass arrives first to Nome

[Check out more Iditarod coverage here and sign up four our new daily Iditarod newsletter here.]